Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $125.49 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $125,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.25.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $314.17. 3,569,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $249.05 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

