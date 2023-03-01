Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 280 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $175,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

