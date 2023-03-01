Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,472 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.46% of CME Group worth $290,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $184.23. 1,713,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,532. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.21. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.