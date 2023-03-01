Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,758 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $412,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after buying an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $243,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. 6,074,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

