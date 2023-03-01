Ensemble Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,219 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. Perimeter Solutions accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 22,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $247,685.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,383,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,163,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 641,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

