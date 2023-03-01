Ensemble Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NOW traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.94. 913,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,639. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.70 and its 200-day moving average is $414.94.
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,616 shares of company stock worth $31,359,809. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.