Ensemble Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NOW traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.94. 913,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,639. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.70 and its 200-day moving average is $414.94.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,616 shares of company stock worth $31,359,809. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

