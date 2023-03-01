Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $44.88 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. NVR accounts for 5.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of NVR worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in NVR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVR by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,299,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $34.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5,138.91. 17,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,599. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,969.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4,527.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

