Eni S.p.A. (E) to Issue — Dividend of $0.46 on April 7th

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4623 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

ENI has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ENI to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,010. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ENI by 164.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.