Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58,391 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

MMM stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.21. 4,908,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,031. 3M has a 52 week low of $106.76 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

