Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $11.41 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.07 and a 200 day moving average of $344.77. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

