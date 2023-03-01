Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.77. 861,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

