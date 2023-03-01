Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,051 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,779,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772,107. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

