Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Engie Brasil Energia stock remained flat at $7.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,541. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.37. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

