Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Emergent BioSolutions

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBS. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

