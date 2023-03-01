Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOCW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 1,110,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,336. Elliott Opportunity II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

