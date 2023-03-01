Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $235,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

LLY traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, reaching $316.37. 2,147,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $249.05 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.25.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.