Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

