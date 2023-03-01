ECOMI Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $266.05 million and $1.20 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

