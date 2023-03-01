E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the January 31st total of 333,600 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

Shares of E-Home Household Service stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,565,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. E-Home Household Service has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EJH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

Further Reading

