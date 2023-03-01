Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $117.00 at Raymond James

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.09.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 35,393 shares worth $2,964,931. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

