Duolingo, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Duolingo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

NYSE DUOL opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 35,393 shares worth $2,964,931. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.