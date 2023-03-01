Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Up 141.9% in February

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the January 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCMF. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DOCMF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

