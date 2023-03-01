Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.96

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 162376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 924,195 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

