Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.72

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 385759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$125.28 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.66.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Rating)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.