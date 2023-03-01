Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $83,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 256,167 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after buying an additional 162,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DCI traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. 325,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

