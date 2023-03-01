Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

