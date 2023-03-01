Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus list rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.18. 536,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.06. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

