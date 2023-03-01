Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:DEC opened at GBX 104.10 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £965.19 million, a P/E ratio of -89.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.03. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.74). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

