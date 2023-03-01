Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Diversified Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:DEC opened at GBX 104.10 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £965.19 million, a P/E ratio of -89.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.03. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.74). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
