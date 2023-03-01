Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Up 136.5% in February

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the January 31st total of 113,700 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Direct Digital Stock Up 3.4 %
Direct Digital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 58,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,696. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
