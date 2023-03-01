Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Up 136.5% in February

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the January 31st total of 113,700 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Direct Digital Stock Up 3.4 %

Direct Digital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 58,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,696. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

About Direct Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Direct Digital by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Articles

