Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $2,596,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 746,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

