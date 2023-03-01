Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) were down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 14,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 33,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Digital Media Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

Further Reading

