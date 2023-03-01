dForce USD (USX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,366.37

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $168.26 million and approximately $5,366.37 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00408882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00028574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00123435 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $18,633.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

