Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

