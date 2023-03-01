Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €32.00 ($34.04) and last traded at €31.25 ($33.24). 49,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.05 ($33.03).

Separately, Baader Bank set a €41.90 ($44.57) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $587.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.05.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

