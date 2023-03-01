DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. 151,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,044. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

