Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Delek US Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 1,741,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,471,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 376.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 277,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

