Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Delek US to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Down 1.0 %

DK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 1,156,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Delek US has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delek US will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Delek US by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.