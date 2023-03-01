Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Short Interest Update

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the January 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Decibel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 801,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Decibel Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.