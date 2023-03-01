Dawn Protocol Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.77 million and $1.96 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00427036 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.74 or 0.28864811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

