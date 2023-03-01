Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 92,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,033. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

