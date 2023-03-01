Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dana

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

