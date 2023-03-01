Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dana

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More

Dividend History for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

