Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) COO Acquires $30,252.75 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) COO Gerald Michael Aberle acquired 10,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $30,252.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,222,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,899.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Dakota Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 309,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36. Dakota Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of Dakota Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dakota Gold by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dakota Gold by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dakota Gold by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

Further Reading

