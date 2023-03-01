DA Davidson Raises Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $35.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of SKIN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 797,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,192. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

