D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
D2L Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTLIF traded down C$1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. D2L has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$10.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.15.
D2L Company Profile
