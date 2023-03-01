D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTLIF traded down C$1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. D2L has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$10.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.15.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

