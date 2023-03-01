Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 238,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,224. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

