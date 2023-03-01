Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cronos Group

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 162,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $464,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 294,000 shares of company stock worth $844,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,488. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $806.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.