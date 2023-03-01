Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $144.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.