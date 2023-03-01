Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at CL King

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CL King from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,925. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $128.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

