Cowen Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $81.05 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

