Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 11,684,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,488,834 shares of company stock worth $656,928,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $194,784,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 656.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,278,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $20,002,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,595,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

